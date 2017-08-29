× Tearful Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirms HPD officer drowns in Harvey floodwaters

HOUSTON – Choking up with tears, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo confirmed that Sgt. Steve Perez drowned in the floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey.

In the predawn hours, Perez, 60, drove two and a half hours, seeking a safe route in order to report to duty. He got caught in the floodwaters at an underpass and drowned. His body was recovered inside his vehicle at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the tragic in the line of duty death of Sergeant Steve Perez. pic.twitter.com/cHJxjnFgII — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2017

Perez was a veteran with the force, having served at HPD for 34 years.

His wife said she urged him to not report to work that morning, but he was determined to help victims and said “I’ve got work to do,” before he left his home for the final time.

Sergeant Perez fulfilled his purpose. His mission is complete. This city ought to celebrate his life. 9K police and fire working to serve. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 29, 2017

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner hails Perez a “hero” who died attempting to do what he loved — protecting and serving the people of Houston.

Perez “died in trying.” RIP, sergeant. Houston thanks you and mourns all who have died in #HarveyFlood. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 29, 2017

“I’ve got work to do,” Perez told wife, who urged him to reconsider reporting for duty. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 29, 2017

The Houston Police Department released a statement that read, in part:

The death of Sergeant Perez reminds us of the dangers that police officers willingly face every day in order to serve this great city. We will go through this extremely difficult and trying time with heavy sadly reminded of the ultimate sacrifice one of our own has paid. Words cannot adequately express the sense of loss the Perez family and their extended Houston police family are experiencing. Our hearts and prayers go out to Sergeant Perez’s family, his friends, neighbors and colleagues.”

Perez is survived by his wife, Cheryl, an adult son and daughter and extended family.

“Like Steve, we will not waiver and we will not stop until we meet the immediate safety and security needs of the community Steve and his HPD family love to serve,” the statement read.