× UH coaches spearhead initiative to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

HOUSTON — Two coaches at the University of Houston are calling on the assistance of school sports teams across the nation as residents take on the life-threatening devastation left by Hurricane Harvey.

“I have had so many of my friends in the coaching profession text and call offering prayers and thoughts for all Houstonians,” UH Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Sampson said on Twitter. “Well, I came up with something I think coaches at all levels can help with.”

Sampson and UH Baseball Coach Todd Whitting have asked sports teams of levels — whether high school, junior college or university — to send 20 school t-shirts and 10 pairs of shoes to their offices on campus to aid in relief efforts.

“Our head men’s basketball coach here at the University of Houston and my good friend has started a wonderful initiative in regards to helping those in desperate need as a result of the flooding in Houston,” Sampson said.

All donations should be sent to the UH’s Guy V. Lewis Development Center at 3204 Cullen Blvd. Houston, Texas 77204. The packages should be addressed to the attention of Todd Whitting or Kelvin Sampson.

“Please send what you can,” Whitting said on Twitter. “Our team will make sure these items are delivered to those in need. Thanks to all the coaches around the nation who have touched base with me to check on our families and our great city of Houston.”

Whitting and Sampson have already pulled support from several schools with teams eager to contribute.

Our shipment is on the truck, @CoachSampsonUH! Thoughts and prayers going out to the city of Houston.#HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/KYynmHSGx9 — Omaha Basketball (@OmahaMBB) August 29, 2017

A little bit of help on the way from Connecticut to Houston @UHCougarBB @toddwhitting @CoachSampsonUH pic.twitter.com/M3oHcamhdK — RCP Post 105 (@RCP_Baseball) August 29, 2017

Thanks to the kindness of the #okstate family all this is headed your way @CoachSampsonUH! #HarveyStrong pic.twitter.com/5rrI0cahC1 — Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) August 30, 2017

Houston officials report thousands of individuals have been rescued from flood waters and at least 5 people have been confirmed dead as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

No donation is too small, and everyone can make a difference whether on the ground or from far away.

#HoustonStrong