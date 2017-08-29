× WATCH LIVE: The Ones for Texas Relief Drive on CW39

HOUSTON – In response to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, CW39 and CBS11 are partnering with the Dallas Cowboys and Albertsons to hold “The Ones for Texas Relief Drive” benefiting The Salvation Army’s emergency disaster services.

The relief drive can be seen Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by NewsFix at 5:30 p.m.

Representatives from The Salvation Army, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Albertsons will accept donations by phone (1-877-TEXAS-11) to assist in the recovery efforts from the storm.

DONATE: For more information on The Salvation Army’s efforts, click here.