City of Houston, Harris County designate donation drop-off locations

HOUSTON — Places for donation drop-offs have been opened for residents who wish to donate to Hurricane Harvey survivors.

Although city officials say financial donations are “preferred,” these drop-off points have been established by the joint City/County Donations Management Plan as a way to help victims due to the catastrophic flooding and damage from the hurricane.

The drop-off locations include:

BBVA Compass Stadium

2200 Texas Avenue

(Please take donations to the Southeast Gate at Emancipation & Walker)

Houston, Texas 77003

*Please note this location is no longer taking clothing donations

World Harvest Outreach Seventh-Day Adventist Church

10800-A Scott Street

Houston 77047

Contact: Pastor Kenneth Goodman (713-364-9763)

Receiving Donations: M-F 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bethel Heavenly Hands Church

12660 Sandpipers Street

Houston, Texas 77035

Contact: Pastor Walter August, Jr. (713-962-6602)

Receiving Donations: M-F 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Officials say more locations may be added as conditions change,

Designated drop-off locations are also asking that people donate the following items:

Food : Unexpired, non-perishable and easy-to-make

: Unexpired, non-perishable and easy-to-make Water: Bottled water with the safety seal intact

Bottled water with the safety seal intact Children’s Supplies: Diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, diaper rash cream (in their original, unopened packaging) and cribs, playpens, car seats (new or gently used condition), and toys.

Diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, diaper rash cream (in their original, unopened packaging) and cribs, playpens, car seats (new or gently used condition), and toys. Clothing: New or gently used, and seasonally-appropriate. (e.g. shirts, pants, socks, shoes.) Only new undergarments will be accepted.

New or gently used, and seasonally-appropriate. (e.g. shirts, pants, socks, shoes.) Only new undergarments will be accepted. Equipment: Items that can be used to assist in the emergency response and immediate relief phase – such as power tools, ladders, chainsaws, fans, etc.

Items that can be used to assist in the emergency response and immediate relief phase – such as power tools, ladders, chainsaws, fans, etc. Supplies: Cleaning supplies (e.g. bleach, sponges, mops, N95 filtration masks, gloves, buckets,) chairs, and tables

Cleaning supplies (e.g. bleach, sponges, mops, N95 filtration masks, gloves, buckets,) chairs, and tables Materials: Building materials (e.g. sheetrock, plywood, and lumber)

Building materials (e.g. sheetrock, plywood, and lumber) Toys: Only new or clean, gently-used toys will be accepted (e.g. books, board games, battery-operated games)

Only new or clean, gently-used toys will be accepted (e.g. books, board games, battery-operated games) Furniture: Only furniture in clean and usable condition

Only furniture in clean and usable condition Bedding: New bedding (sheets, pillows, comforters, etc.) in unopened packages are preferred

Anyone who wishes to give a monetary donation can contact the Donations Management hotline at (800) 924-5985 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.