City of Houston, Harris County designate donation drop-off locations
HOUSTON — Places for donation drop-offs have been opened for residents who wish to donate to Hurricane Harvey survivors.
Although city officials say financial donations are “preferred,” these drop-off points have been established by the joint City/County Donations Management Plan as a way to help victims due to the catastrophic flooding and damage from the hurricane.
The drop-off locations include:
BBVA Compass Stadium
2200 Texas Avenue
(Please take donations to the Southeast Gate at Emancipation & Walker)
Houston, Texas 77003
*Please note this location is no longer taking clothing donations
World Harvest Outreach Seventh-Day Adventist Church
10800-A Scott Street
Houston 77047
Contact: Pastor Kenneth Goodman (713-364-9763)
Receiving Donations: M-F 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Bethel Heavenly Hands Church
12660 Sandpipers Street
Houston, Texas 77035
Contact: Pastor Walter August, Jr. (713-962-6602)
Receiving Donations: M-F 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Officials say more locations may be added as conditions change,
Designated drop-off locations are also asking that people donate the following items:
- Food: Unexpired, non-perishable and easy-to-make
- Water: Bottled water with the safety seal intact
- Children’s Supplies: Diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, diaper rash cream (in their original, unopened packaging) and cribs, playpens, car seats (new or gently used condition), and toys.
- Clothing: New or gently used, and seasonally-appropriate. (e.g. shirts, pants, socks, shoes.) Only new undergarments will be accepted.
- Equipment: Items that can be used to assist in the emergency response and immediate relief phase – such as power tools, ladders, chainsaws, fans, etc.
- Supplies: Cleaning supplies (e.g. bleach, sponges, mops, N95 filtration masks, gloves, buckets,) chairs, and tables
- Materials: Building materials (e.g. sheetrock, plywood, and lumber)
- Toys: Only new or clean, gently-used toys will be accepted (e.g. books, board games, battery-operated games)
- Furniture: Only furniture in clean and usable condition
- Bedding: New bedding (sheets, pillows, comforters, etc.) in unopened packages are preferred
Anyone who wishes to give a monetary donation can contact the Donations Management hotline at (800) 924-5985 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.