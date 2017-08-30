Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren joins Fox News as contributor

Fox News is bringing on conservative firebrand and fervent Trump supporter Tomi Lahren as a political contributor.

Lahren will provide political commentary on Fox News’ conservative opinion shows, primarily Sean Hannity’s primetime program, Fox News said in a release announcing the news on Wednesday.

Lahren will also have a “signature role” on a digital product currently being developed, Fox News said. Details about that product were not immediately available.

“I am blessed and honored to join the Fox News team,” Lahren wrote in a Facebook post. “This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the America-loving patriots who have had my back since day one.”

Prior to joining Fox News, Lahren worked as a host at the conservative One America News Network. She then joined, and really made her name at, TheBlaze, a digital news outlet founded by conservative personality and former Fox News host Glenn Beck.

While she was at TheBlaze, several of Lahren’s signature “Final Thoughts” segments — short bombastic monologues — went viral and ignited controversy. Lahren also came under widespread criticism when she compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK, an episode that culminated in a debate on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah.

Lahren left TheBlaze earlier this year after she sued the network when she was pulled from its air following pro-choice comments she made on “The View.” In her lawsuit, Lahren said her removal from TheBlaze was a direct result of the remarks, a claim the conservative media organization denied. TheBlaze and Lahren ultimately settled. Most of the details of the settlement were not disclosed.

After her tenure at TheBlaze, Lahren had a short communications stint at the Great America Alliance, a PAC supportive of Trump.

Lahren did not immediately return a request for comment.