Fall Out Boy to donate all proceeds from Houston concert to hurricane relief efforts

HOUSTON — If you’re a Fall Out Boy fan and proud that you’ve overcome Hurricane Harvey, be sure to catch the group when they stop in Houston in November!

Fall Out Boy announced all proceeds from their upcoming Nov. 7 M A N I A Tour date in Houston will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts via the Fall Out Boy Fund, which will make monetary donations to various local organizations aiding those in need.

Tickets to the show are on sale at www.falloutboy.com/tour. The 20-city M A N I A Tour begins Oct. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio and ends Nov. 18 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jaden Smith and blackbear are set to perform on the tour as well.