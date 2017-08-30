× Free food for first responders at Goode Company Armadillo Palace starting at noon

HOUSTON — The Goode Company Armadillo Palace is serving free food to first responders Wednesday from noon until the barbecue runs out, the company said.

The company said those interested must be dressed in uniform.

Goode Company President Levi Goode, Goode Co. staff and ApexOne Investment Partners will be feeding first responders Goode Company Barbeque in the backyard of Armadillo Palace as a token of immense gratitude.

“The Goode Family wants to sincerely thank Texas’ first responders for their heroic acts during Hurricane Harvey. Goode Company is here to support the Houston community as we rebuild the city together,” the company said in a statement.