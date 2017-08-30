× Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 1 in need of non-perishable food, other items for Hurricane Harvey victims

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 1 is in dire need of non-perishable food and other items to help residents impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Deputies are also requesting diapers, wipes and new clothing. The constable’s office said the distribution site listed below is for people in the community whose cars have flooded, have no power and have eaten three days of their food already.

Pct. 1 Constable’s Office temporary distribution site at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 6616 D.S. Bailey Ln.

Pct. 1 Constable’s Office temporary distribution site at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 9013 McGallion St.