Hobby and Bush Intercontinental airports resume flight operations

HOUSTON — Hobby and Bush Intercontinental airports will resume limited domestic airline passenger service today at 4 p.m., according to officials.

Bush Intercontinental posted they will attempt to begin a “phased return to service” and hope to have full service by this weekend.

Customers are advised to contact their air carrier for specific flight status updates regarding a flight.

Customers are urged to take their time arriving to the airports and to find a safe route to and from airport facilities.