× Houston Food Bank back open, in need of registered volunteers, donations

HOUSTON — As the world now knows, Hurricane Harvey slammed the Texas Gulf Coast, devastatingly impacting Houston and many surrounding cities and communities. Until today, the Houston Food Bank has not been able to open due to extremely high waters surrounding the building (luckily, they experienced no flooding), but we are open and ready to start getting much-needed supplies into the community!

Registered volunteers are needed and accepted starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Houston Food Bank asks that those interested in volunteering please register in advance via the Houston Food Bank website. This will ensure efficiency for all and the best possible experience for our volunteers. Click here to register.

Registered volunteers will be needed on an on-going basis. Children as young as age six are welcome for our kid-friendly projects. Volunteers ages 16 years and younger MUST be accompanied by an adult parent/guardian. Volunteer projects will vary and may include packing Disaster Boxes, inspecting/sorting food, repacking dry food into family-sized bags, etc. Closed toe shoes and sleeved shirts are required.

Volunteer hours during disaster are extended through Sunday and Labor Day (Monday), and moving forward Monday through Sunday as described below.

These volunteer shifts apply:

Morning Monday-Sunday 8 a.m. to noon

Afternoon Monday-Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.

Evening Monday-Friday 6 to 9 p.m.

Donations are also being accepted and curbside drop-off is now in effect. Now through Saturday, September 9, donors can pull up to the Houston Food Bank main entrance at 535 Portwall (77029) and volunteers will gratefully accept donations Monday-Friday 8 am to 6 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8 am to 3 pm.

Items needed:

Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops: vegetables, fruit

Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken

Peanut butter

Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.

Toiletries

Paper goods

Diapers

Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray

Note: The Houston Food Bank is unable to accept clothing, household items, baby food and other items not on this list.

Monetary donations specific to Hurricane Harvey relief can be made at http://hfb.convio.net/harvey

For more on Houston Food Bank’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, visit www.houstonfoodbank.org/Harvey.

Those in need of food and supplies can contact the Houston Food Bank Helpline at 832-369-9390.