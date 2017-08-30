Landry’s restaurants open to serve the Houston area!

HOUSTON — Hungry and looking for a hot meal?!

After a trying week for many of us, Landry’s restaurants are open and ready to serve!

Although locations have limited staff and a limited menu, the concept is still the same– reasonable prices with “an unwavering commitment to customer service and satisfaction.” Sounds like a deal to us!

Here is a list of opening locations :

All Babin’s locations – Opened at 11 a.m.

Fish Tales – Opened at 11 a.m.

Fisherman’s Wharf – Opened at 11 a.m.

Vic & Anthony’s – Opening for dinner service (cocktail lounge 4 p.m., menu 5 p.m.)

Grotto Woodlands – Opened at 11 a.m.

Grotto 610 – Opened at 11 a.m.

Willie G’s Post Oak – Opened at 11 a.m.

Brenner’s Steakhouse Katy – Opening at 5 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious, mouth-watering taste of the Gulf Coast! After a hectic week, you deserve it! Don’t forget dessert!