Landry’s restaurants open to serve the Houston area!

HOUSTON — Hungry and looking for a hot meal?!
After a trying week for many of us, Landry’s restaurants are open and ready to serve!
Although locations have limited staff and a limited menu, the concept is still the same– reasonable prices with “an unwavering commitment to customer service and satisfaction.” Sounds like a deal to us!
Here is a list of opening locations :
All Babin’s locations – Opened at 11 a.m.
Fish Tales – Opened at 11 a.m.
Fisherman’s Wharf – Opened at 11 a.m.
Vic & Anthony’s – Opening for dinner service (cocktail lounge 4 p.m., menu 5 p.m.)
Grotto Woodlands – Opened at 11 a.m.
Grotto 610 – Opened at 11 a.m.
Willie G’s Post Oak – Opened at 11 a.m.
Brenner’s Steakhouse Katy – Opening at 5 p.m.
Enjoy a delicious, mouth-watering taste of the Gulf Coast! After a hectic week, you deserve it! Don’t forget dessert!