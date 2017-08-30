× Precinct 3 deputies: Man’s body found after drowning in Spring

SPRING, Texas — A man’s body was found after drowning in flood waters Monday, according to deputies.

Authorities said on Aug. 28, they received reports about a possible drowning near the 2113 block of Riley Fuzzel.

Witnesses said they observed an elderly man fall into high water while attempting to cross SH-99.

Authorities searched for the man and initially received negative results.

On Aug. 29, witnesses contacted deputies around 7:19 p.m. saying they found the body of a deceased man near the location where witnesses previously reported the man fell. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the man wearing the same clothing description as reported the previous day.

The man was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy and identification.