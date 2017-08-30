× NRG Center opens as shelter, check out details and information on volunteering

HOUSTON – NRG Center opened as a shelter on Tuesday night as people continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

The center is prepared to house 10,000 people. If you are seeking shelter, the BakerRipley team is welcoming people with open arms. If you cannot safely drive there, you’re encouraged to call 2-1-1, and the United Way hotline will help.

Currently, they’re not accepting clothing donations, instead asking people to take those to BBVA Compass Stadium.

In order to volunteer at NRG Center, it’s best to sign up on BakerRipley.org ahead of time.

The shift times are:

7 a.m. -4 p.m.

4 p.m.-12 a.m.

12 a.m.-7 a.m.

Here are some details:

The building is NRG Center (1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054), not the football stadium.

Volunteers are needed to stay the duration of the shift.

Please wear comfortable clothes.

Bring your state ID for verification.

Check-in at the volunteer table at Entrance 10.

Volunteers must be 16 and older.

Bring your own chargers, food, and water.

More information and the sign up can be found here. If you can’t sign up online, you can still come to Entrance 10 and join.