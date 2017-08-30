Road to recovery unclear for Meyerland residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- In southwest Houston, many roadways are clear in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but for many residents the road to recovery is anything but clear.

Meyerland resident Pamela Brown told us she's never experienced flooding in her 26 years of living in the area.

Just a few houses down the road, young volunteers chip in to lend a helping hand to flood victims who may not be able to throw things out on their own.

Conor Matela-Rebello said, "Without our help these people would have to do this all by themselves and some of them are not physically capable or physically able to do this... but you're out here doing it for them now just to help them get along."

Even after the storm, Houstonians are standing together, neighbor to neighbor!

#STAYSTRONGHOUSTON!