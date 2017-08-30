Skies are clearing up, but we still need to keep our eyes on the levees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Levee Watch 2017 is underway for folks close to the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs, and sadly, no one knows what's next.

According to Harris County Flood Control, part of the levee eroded and could reach a breaking point.

For some, the first thing to do now that's Harvey's gone is assessing the damage. For some, it was about getting out while they could. And for others, the fear of what will happen if the levee gives way is very real.

For some who stayed at Newport Apartment complex on Barker Cypress - which is underwater - it was just another August day at the pool.

Just because the sun is out, doesn't mean we're in the clear yet.

Stay safe out there in the days to come.