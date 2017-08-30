Tyson Cooking Crews Headed To Texas For Hurricane Harvey Relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, AR -- Cooking crews from Tyson's Meals that Matter disaster relief will head to Texas on Thursday (Aug. 31) to serve food to victims and volunteers of Hurricane Harvey.

More than a dozen cooks and corporate office staff will make the trip to Conroe, Texas to set up shop for what could be the next few weeks.

Meals that Matter consists of several trailers stocked with enough food and supplies to feed several thousand people over an extended period of time.

Derek Burleson, public relations manager for Tyson, said about a hundred-thousand pounds of product will be taken down with the group.

Once set up in Conroe, Meals that Matter will partner with charitable organizations to help distribute the meals as efficiently as possible to those in need in shelters around Houston.

The Meals that Matter caravan has traveled around the country, cooking up hot meals following natural disasters since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

"Its the most difficult, most rewarding work that I've ever done," said Derek Burleson. "You have a direct impact on those people that really just need some help."

The group traveled to Goodman, Missouri in April after an EF-2 tornado touched down in town. Meals that Matter ended up serving over 2,500 meals to victims and rescuers.

"We've done this before and again its such a satisfying feeling to help these people who are more than likely going through one of the roughest times of their life," Burleson said.