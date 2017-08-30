WX Alert: Flash flood warning for north central Harris County until 3:15 p.m.
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

WATCH: Texas Gov. Abbott gives latest update during Hurricane Harvey aftermath

Posted 11:48 AM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 12:30PM, August 30, 2017

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the state as Houston residents continue to overcome the devastation and life-taking flood waters left in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.