Closing Comments: Harvey has pulled us all together, don’t let anything tear us apart again!

Posted 6:47 PM, August 31, 2017, by

HOUSTON -- Hurricane Harvey has brought the people of Texas together in a way no one could ever imagine, especially with the way racial and political tensions in the world have been going, so let's not stop the love from flowing. Grego says ignore the rumors, block out the energy and let's focus on reclaiming our lives and rebuilding our homes.