Federal judge temporarily blocks ‘Sanctuary Cities Ban’ from becoming law on Sept. 1

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - Here's another storm warning!

......Not about a hurricane, but about the political firestorm swirling around SB 4.

The new law -- also known as the 'Sanctuary Cities Ban'-- was temporarily halted by a Federal District judge in San Antonio who blocked parts of the bill from taking effect on Sept. 1st.

SB 4 would have required all law enforcement to inquire about an individual's immigration status, and require them to turn over undocumented individuals to Federal ICE agents.

In Houston, opponents of the bill are pleased with the result since they claim the new law is anti-immigrant and a racial attack on civil rights.

"The court's decision last night was a huge victory for all Texans, in particular, the immigrant community," Andre Segura, legal director for the ACLU of Texas, said.

However, Governor Greg Abbott sees this decision differently, saying "Because of this ruling, gang members and dangerous criminals will be set free to prey upon our communities."

State Attorney General Ken Paxton vows to fight the latest ruling, claiming the Federal judge in San Antonio lacks jurisdiction over the Austin-based legislature.

Paxton also claims the law is constitutional, which he and the governor believe a higher court will eventually rule.

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey's assault on Houston, some SB 4 opponents say the city will need undocumented workers to rebuild the city, but SB 4 would prevent that work from getting off the ground.

One thing's for sure-- like Harvey-- this storm looks like it won't go quietly......and won't be over any time soon!