Flooded nursing home patients in Beaumont, Port Arthur rescued by helicopter and flown to Conroe

CONROE, Tex. - As remnants of Hurricane Harvey's wrath moved across Beaumont and Port Arthur, folks were fighting the dramatic flood waters in their homes, and more surprisingly, nursing homes!

About 180 patients had to be rescued by helicopter, then transported to Conroe.

"We are executing emergency response authority operations to save two different senior living homes that had been flooded out," U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Adam Stanley shared.

U.S. Army Reserve troops and other authorities raced in to help the evacuees landing at the Conroe Airport, where a staging area was set up to receive the evacuated patients from the Golden Triangle area of Texas.

From Conroe, the patients were loaded onto buses and ambulances and sent to nursing homes in Lufkin and surrounding areas.

The military mobilized quickly to save the day with troops brought in from all over the country.

"We are the brigade headquartered at Fort Carson, Colorado, and we have assets here at Conroe, Texas, and we have assets that have deployed from Fort Hood," Stanley said, adding that additional troops were also deployed from a base in Fort Worth.

Back in Beaumont, U.S. Coast Guard rescuers worked frantically chopping away on one rooftop to free a family trapped inside their attic!

Meanwhile, some Port Arthur residents have taken refuge in a bowling alley.

"This is crazy!" the person filming video of the ordeal declared.

Everywhere inside, people flooded the business-- desperately trying to escape the rising flood waters outside.

It's a scene Houstonians know all too well this week.

All of Southeast Texas wonders.....when will this terrible storm finally end?!