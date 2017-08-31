How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Good grief! Looter nabbed within minutes after breaking into liquor store, deputies say

Posted 10:10 AM, August 31, 2017,

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– It really is not the time for this when so many people are hurting in the city. Well, one man got a hefty bond amount for tying up first responders with his alleged burglary offense.

On Wednesday, deputies with Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to Capri Liquor in the 3000 block of FM 1960 in reference to a possible burglary.

Deputies arrived in less than a minute and discovered the front door glass shattered. They entered the liquor store and found Abdu Wiley hiding in a locked bathroom.

Wiley was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He was charged with burglary of a business during a natural disaster, and his bond was set at $15,000.