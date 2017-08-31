× Good grief! Looter nabbed within minutes after breaking into liquor store, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– It really is not the time for this when so many people are hurting in the city. Well, one man got a hefty bond amount for tying up first responders with his alleged burglary offense.

On Wednesday, deputies with Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to Capri Liquor in the 3000 block of FM 1960 in reference to a possible burglary.

Deputies arrived in less than a minute and discovered the front door glass shattered. They entered the liquor store and found Abdu Wiley hiding in a locked bathroom.

Wiley was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He was charged with burglary of a business during a natural disaster, and his bond was set at $15,000.