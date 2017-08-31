× HCSO responds to vehicular accident on Beltway 8 in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle incident in northeast Houston Wednesday night, authorities said.

Investigators said the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Beltway 8 between Woodforest and Wallisville Road.

At the scene, a pickup truck was was on the right side of the freeway and an 18-wheeler was on the left — both facing northbound. Fire crews were seen washing down parts of the main lanes, just behind the two vehicles.

No word yet on whether anyone was injured or killed.