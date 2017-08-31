HISD pushes back start of school to Sept. 11

First day of school for #HISD students will be 9/11/17, weather & facility conditions permitting #Harvey — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) August 31, 2017

HOUSTON – The first day of school for Houston Independent School District students will be Monday, Sept. 11, weather and facility conditions permitting.

“We are eager to get our students back into the classroom and learning. We want to provide the stability of a routine, as well as the three nutritious meals a day that so many of our families depend on,” said HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza. “But we also need to be sure that our campuses are safe and that Houston’s infrastructure and roads are ready to handle transporting our students safely to school. Our team is currently assessing any damages to our more than 280 schools from Hurricane Harvey, and I want to thank them for their efforts.”

HISD’s administrative buildings will reopen and employees will return to work starting on Tuesday Sept. 5.

School principals and their administrative staffs will also return to work starting on Tuesday Sept. 5.

Teachers and all other staff members will report back on Friday, Sept. 8, to prepare to receive students before classes begin on Sep. 11.

Also, #HISD will be relaxing school uniform policy until January 2018 #Harvey — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) August 31, 2017

HISD is relaxing the uniform guidelines until January 2018.

“Team HISD is working hard to get our campuses ready to accept students, and we greatly appreciate all the work they are doing for our children — for Houston’s children,” said HISD Board President Wanda Adams. “We are a family, and together we are working to welcome our students back with open arms and provide them with a safe, nurturing learning environment in the wake of this devastating storm.”