Houston Airports now have limited service, full service this weekend

HOUSTON - Houston airports are back in business!

“Yesterday we had maybe seven flights, today we're looking at about 113 flights and it'll quickly ramp up from there. We know that Southwest Airlines will begin their service this weekend. The main thing people have to know is, because of this storm, many people who may have had tickets that were originally scheduled for today or tomorrow, those times have changed. Many flights have still been cancelled so you really must talk to your carrier to ensure that your flight is going before you come up to the airport,” said Houston Airport System Director of Communications Patrick Trahan.

For those who could make it in Thursday, being away from home during Harvey’s onslaught was torture.

“We've been watching all the devastation from California. Every time you turn around people are talking about it without knowing that our families are here and actually one of my Queen's cousins died in the flood on this weekend. He died Saturday. They found his body on Monday, so imagine being away from home not knowing if you have a house or a car and then losing a family member and not being able to be there to comfort your family during a time of bereavement. It's just been horrible,” explained Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Bill Dorsey.

Folks are definitely in a hurry to check on family, and then get to work helping their neighbors.

“My grandmother lives downtown. I've been able to contact her and she's OK. Now the house, she said a little bit of the water got in the house, it's doable. My store is called E`radik Boutique, 3105 Fountainview Drive so if any ladies, any women with kids, if you guys need dry clean clothes, please come out to my store every day this week. I'm not selling anything. Everything is for free,” said Imaine Molo.

For those getting back to Houston way later than expected, if you parked at the airport, they're going to work with you on that.

“Only for the time that they were unable to get to their vehicle because of weather.. And it's good to have your original itinerary, your departure and arrival information,” said Trahan.

Hey, at this point, every bit of relief helps.