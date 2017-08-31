× Houston Dynamo, Dash and MLS pledge combined $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

HOUSTON – The Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash announced on Thursday that the organization, along with Major League Soccer, MLS WORKS and MLS Clubs, will donate at least $1 million to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in the Houston area.

“On behalf of our ownership group and organization, we are proud to play a role in helping our community to recover from this devastating storm,” Dynamo and Dash majority owner Gabriel Brener said. “Our organization strongly believes in its responsibility to be a community leader in times of need. We are here to support people throughout the relief and recovery effort by initiating a number of efforts.”

Fellow owner Oscar De La Hoya joined Mr. Brener in offering his support to the entire Southeast Texas community following the hurricane.

“Immediately after the storm made landfall, all of our thoughts turned to the people of Houston who were affected by it,” De La Hoya said. “As a club, Southeast Texas is our home, and so many of our club’s fans, friends and neighbors are in need of help. Our team has worked hard and will continue to work to provide support not just through financial resources but with effort, energy and initiative as we move forward together.”

In addition to Major League Soccer’s contribution, MLS and its community outreach initiative MLS WORKS are working with all Clubs to coordinate a League-wide digital, social and in-stadium communication program to spread the word on how to make donations to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Harvey Relief efforts.

“Hurricane Harvey has had a devastating effect on the city of Houston and has significantly impacted the lives of millions of people throughout the region,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We thank Gabriel Brener, his partners and the entire MLS family for coming together to support the relief efforts.”

Additionally, the Dynamo and their most prominent partner, BBVA Compass, are working toward a pair of major charitable initiatives, including the annual BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup, to continue raising funds to assist people in the Greater Houston area who have been affected by the hurricane.

“We are pleased to be able to help our fellow Houstonians with this contribution to the relief and recovery effort, and we are humbled by the response from the entire soccer community during this situation,” said Dynamo and Dash president Chris Canetti. “We also look forward to announcing some additional significant fundraising initiatives to keep fundraising for our friends and neighbors in need.”

Further details regarding the BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup and additional fundraising initiatives will be announced in the coming days.