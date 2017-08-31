× Later gator! Hurricane Harvey brings 2 alligators to Houston area woman’s backyard

HOUSTON — Talk about a close encounter! A Houston area woman got a couple of “unwelcome visitors” who were just a few feet away from entering her patio. Thanks to Hurricane Harvey, two alligators got uncomfortably close to Arlene Kelsch’s Lake Olympia home, and had open access to her backyard.

The rising floodwaters made it “easy as pie” for the gators to cross on over the iron fence and have a “looksie” around, if they pleased.

Kelsch whipped out her cellphone to capture video and described her experience as the gators lurked around her property.

“So here’s the gator moving along. You can see him just kind of taking his time. He’s inside the fence again,” Kelsch narrated.

She then showed part of the fence where the gator was able to get through. That’s when she discovered that gator was not alone.

“Now it looks like it’s not only him, but now him!” she exclaimed. “So not too far from just climbing on into the backyard and getting right here into the patio.”

Well, Kelsch followed the standard “do not feed the animals” rule and did not invite them to dinner.

But after sharing her experience on social media, and going viral, she has a lot more friends to share her gator tales with.

