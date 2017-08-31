× Mandatory evacuation for Barker Reservoir area communities

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is currently forecasting a record pool elevation level in the Barker Reservoir several feet above the levels in the Tax Day flood of 2016.

The reservoir has risen to 101.1 feet at this time and imminent flooding is expected in this area. As a result Fort Bend County has changed the voluntary evacuation to a mandatory evacuation order for the following subdivisions:

CANYON GATE – all sections

CINCO RANCH – following sections: Bayou Park Estates Cinco Forest Equestrian Village Fountain View Greenway Village Institutional Core Southpark Meadow Place North Lake Village Plaza Subdivision West, Section 7 Willow Fork

GRAND LAKES – all sections

KELLIWOOD – following sections: Courts Fairways Greens Links Park Pointe Terrace

RICEFIELD VILLAGE

WILLOW FORK – Greens, Section 1

There is an interactive map on the Fort Bend County OEM website where citizens can type their address and see if they are in a mandatory evacuation area. Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management Evacuation Interactive Map.

Fort Bend County’s unincorporated area is currently under a curfew from 12:00 AM to 6:00AM and it is best not to travel on these roadways until daylight. Residents are advised to make preparations now to remove all persons and pets out of the neighborhoods. All evacuees should take their important documents and medication with them when they leave. Additional vehicles can be parked at the Cinco Ranch High School.

If you are a resident in the evacuation zones and you do not have transportation or a place to go, please call the Fort Bend Office of Emergency Management at 281-342-6185 and request assistance with the evacuation.

For current shelters in Fort Bend County go to Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management’s Road Closures page. Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management’s Shelter page.

For an up-to-date lists of road closures and traffic issues, please visit the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management’s Road Closures page. Do not assume that your route will be clear and do not return home until officials say it is safe.

For more information or if you have questions, check the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management website at fbcoem.org, the FBC OEM Facebook page, the FBC OEM Twitter account, or call 281-342-6185.