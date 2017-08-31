× Mandatory, voluntary evacuation areas changed in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — As water continues to drain from the Barker reservoir, more and more areas become safe to enter, and residents can begin the long road to recovery. In order to help residents get into their homes more quickly, Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert is modifying the evacuation orders for the Fort Bend County portion of the Barker Reservoir in order to allow residents access to their homes once it is safe, while ensuring the Sheriff’s Office retains enforcement power which allow them to protect unoccupied properties which evacuees have left behind as they fled the rising waters days ago.

“This is the most careful and pragmatic approach to balancing safety and security for residents with the need to allow people to begin their recovery process.” says Judge Hebert.

With the recent changes in the river and weather forecasts and after careful consideration and consultation with Levee improvement Districts in Fort Bend County, County Judge Bob Hebert has also adjusted some of the evacuation areas in the low-laying areas along the Brazos River to allow citizens to reenter their neighborhoods.

These changes are made at the request of the Levee Districts after their careful consideration for the safety of their communities.

For a real-time view of the current evacuation orders in Fort Bend County, check the interactive evacuation zone map where residents can enter their address to see if they are in an evacuation zone or not.

The full list of neighborhoods and subdivisions in the Barker reservoir currently under either a voluntary or mandatory evacuation can be found here:

Barker Reservoir Mandatory:

CANYON GATE CINCO RANCH, SECTIONS 1-8

CINCO AT WILLOW FORK, SECTION 1 (South of Camden Bend)

CINCO RANCH BAYOU PARK ESTATES, SECTION 1

CINCO RANCH EQUESTRIAN VILLAGE, SECTION 3

CINCO RANCH GREENWAY VILLAGE, SECTIONS 10-12

CINCO RANCH MEADOW PLACE, SECTION 5

CINCO RANCH NORTH LAKE VILLAGE, SECTION 13

CINCO RANCH SOUTHPARK, SECTIONS 1 and 3

FAIRWAYS AT KELLIWOOD, SECTION 1

GRAND LAKES PHASE 3, SECTIONS 7-11 (lower areas in Section 8)

GREENS AT WILLOW FORK, SECTIONS 1 and 2

KELLIWOOD COURTS, SECTION 1

KELLIWOOD GREENS, SECTIONS 1 and 2

KELLIWOOD PARK

LEGENDS AT CINCO RANCH APARTMENTS

RICEFIELD VILLAGE, SECTION 1

WILLOW FORK, SECTION 1

Barker Reservoir Voluntary:

CINCO AT WILLOW FORK, SECTION 1 (North of Camden Bend)

CINCO AT WILLOW FORK, SECTION 2

CINCO RANCH CINCO FOREST, SECTIONS 1 and 2

CINCO RANCH FOUNTAIN VIEW, SECTION 3

GRAND LAKES PHASE 2, SECTIONS 1 – 6

GRAND LAKES PHASE 3, SECTIONS 1 – 6

GRAND LAKES PHASE 3, SECTION 8 (Portions Mandatory)

GRAND LAKES, SECTIONS 3, 5, 8, 9, and 14

KELLIWOOD COURTS, SECTION 1

KELLIWOOD LINKS, SECTION 1

WILLOW PARK GREENS, SECTION 1

The full list of neighborhoods and subdivisions in the in the low-laying areas along the Brazos River currently under either a voluntary or mandatory evacuation can be found here:

Districts Changing From Mandatory to Voluntary Evacuation:

FORT BEND LID NO. 6

FORT BEND LID NO. 15

FORT BEND MUD NO 121

Portions of Districts Changing From Mandatory To Voluntary Evacuation:

FIRST COLONY LID NO. 1 – NORTH OF HIGHWAY 6

FORT BEND LID NO. 19 – NORTH OF HAGERSON RD.

Portions of Districts That Will Remain Mandatory:

FIRST COLONY LID NO. 1 – SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 6

FORT BEND LID NO. 19 – SOUTH OF HAGERSON RD.

Districts Remaining Mandatory Evacuation:

FORT BEND LID NO. 7

FORT BEND LID NO. 20

SIENNA PLANTATION LID

PECAN GROVE MUD

FORT BEND MUD NO. 46

FORT BEND MUD NO. 49

FORT BEND MUD NO. 115

PALMER PLANTATION MUD NO. 1

PALMER PLANTATION MUD NO. 2

Districts Remaining Voluntary Evacuation:

FORT BEND LID NO. 2

FORT BEND LID NO. 10

FORT BEND LID NO. 11

FORT BEND LID NO. 14

FORT BEND LID NO. 17

FIRST COLONY LID NO. 2

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor the Barker Reservoir and the Brazos River and encourages residents to exercise caution in this still-dangerous situation. While the water has begun to drain in the Barker Reservoir, the Brazos River continues to rise, and we have not yet seen the full extent of the flooding in areas along the Brazos River.