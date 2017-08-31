Meyerland apartment complex residents differ on how management is supporting recovery efforts

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner provides updates after surveying storm damage
Posted 6:39 PM, August 31, 2017, by

HOUSTON - In Meyerland, residents at Nob Hill Apartments are in full cleanup mode. In this recovery period, some residents have been frustrated with management, while others are backing them. Watch the story above to see what their differences are.