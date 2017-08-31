× Niagara donates more than 2 million water bottles, $1 million to support Harvey relief efforts

HOUSTON — Throughout the past several days, Niagara Bottling has donated more than 2 million bottles of water to emergency relief partners including Feed the Children, Convoy of Hope, the Houston Food Bank and local police and fire first responders. Niagara is committed to continuing this effort to support the needs of the region. Niagara is working closely with FEMA, our retailers and our disaster relief partners to provide safe, quality drinking water to those in need.

To assist with the recovery efforts, Niagara Cares, the philanthropic division of Niagara Bottling, notified Missouri City Mayor Allen Owen that it is pledging $1 million dollars to help with disaster relief efforts in both the “Show Me” City and Seguin, Texas. Niagara will work with local government leadership to identify how to best aid the communities of Seguin and Missouri City in addition to assisting affected employees. Niagara currently has more than 500 employees in Texas and has operated in the state for more than 9 years.

“Niagara has been a crucial City partnership since they joined the ‘Show Me’ City commercial family as the first business in our award-winning Lakeview Business Park. Our relief efforts have just begun, and the outpouring of support from both our commercial partners such as Niagara and our residents continues to make me proud of this community,” Mayor Owen said.

“This donation from Niagara shows the thousands of Missouri City residents who are still being affected by Harvey and the Brazos River flooding that their community is committed to their full recovery,” City Manager Anthony Snipes said. “I continue to be proud of the efforts of our Emergency Operations Team and the never-ending show of support from partners like Niagara.”