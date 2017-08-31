Residents near the Addicks Reservoir prepare for more possible flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Tensions were running high Thursday, along with the floodwaters near Addicks and Barker Reservoirs, with water rising so high that it was narrowly missing I-10 at Eldridge Parkway.

Many subdivisions in the area were added to the mandatory evacuation list as residents waded through the flood, leaving their homes behind.

Other folks were finding creative ways to trek home on Briar Forest to asses the damage, gather what they could of their lives and figure out how to move forward.

The troops still remained ready to rally at a moments notice if people needed rescue.

But as for the flood waters, well everyone was ready for them to recede.