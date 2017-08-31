× Rodeo Houston donates $2 million to Harvey relief efforts

HOUSTON — While hopeful hearts continue to reach out to those in need during the life-threatening aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo joins relief efforts with a $2 million donation.

“[HLSR] has been committed to the city of Houston and state of Texas for more than 85 years,” officials said in a Twitter post Wednesday. “The devastating floods and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey is absolutely heart breaking.”

The organization will confirm additional details in the upcoming weeks, the post said.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo commits $2 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/gY9WzuK8n9 — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) August 30, 2017

