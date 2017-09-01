Cox Media Group Houston, Houston Food Bank to hold fundraiser for Harvey victims

HOUSTON –Cox Media Group Houston (CMG) is helping Hurricane Harvey victims by partnering with the Houston Food Bank.

The New 93Q (KKBQ-FM), Country Legends 97.1 (KTHT-FM) and 106.9 & 107.5 Houston’s Eagle (KHPT-FM & KGLK-FM) will broadcast live from the Houston Food Bank on Monday and Tuesday to help raise donations and gather supplies from the community. CW 39 and NewsFix’s Grego and Maggie Flecknoe will also be joining in.

“I applaud every relief agency in the Houston area that is helping individuals and families with basic needs,” said CMG VP and Market Manager, Mark Krieschen. “We are proud to partner with the Houston Food Bank to help people affected by Harvey. Together, our efforts will provide food and supplies to our neighbors throughout our listening area who struggle to rebuild their lives.”

“Getting the word out to the community on the most effective ways to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey is crucial to recovery, and we appreciate Cox Media Group for helping to do just that, said President and CEO of Houston Food Bank Brian Greene. “Their support and partnership, especially in this challenging time, will help so many of our neighbors in need. Together, we are stronger. Thanks, Cox Media Group!”