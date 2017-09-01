Fulshear preacher, wife die in Harvey floodwaters while trying to check on family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Winter Gordon is trying to hold it together after finding out Donald Rogers, his best friend of more than 60 years, had drowned.

"He was my best friend. We grew up together. He was the best man at my wedding and vice versa," Gordon said.

Gordon said he was at work when his son-in-law came to break the news that Fort Bend County authorities had discovered Rogers and his wife, Rochelle, drowned after driving into flood waters at Pool Hill Road near Simonton on Wednesday.

"I just kind of fell to the floor because I couldn't believe it," Gordon said.

Gordon had just spoken to him hours before the tragic accident.

"We were on the phone and he asked me what I was doing. I told him that I was actually working out by Weston Lakes, I was actually helping with rescues. And I told him it's getting bad out here. It's a good thing you can stay indoors and he said, 'you be safe out there,'" Gordon said.

"Donald was the kind of guy that everyone loved. If you met him, you just fall in love with him because he would give you the shirt off his back. I mean, that was the kind of guy he was," Gordon continued.

Gordon said Donald and Rochelle left behind two daughters in their 30s. The Rogers family is now in the process of making funeral arrangements.

"He's just a wonderful person, that's all I can say. He's just a wonderful person that everyone loved. He didn't have a bad bone in his body. He was just an unbelievable person. I'm going to miss him, but he'll never be forgotten," Gordon said.