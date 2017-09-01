Katy residents working hard to rebuild and first responders won’t leave until the job is done!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas - Floodwaters, floodwaters, go away, and don't ever come back!!!

It's the sentiment echoed all over the Bayou City, and it's hitting the residents of Cinco Ranch right where it hurts…at home!

Just down the road from the raging water of this community, residents in Harris County MUD District 81 are dealing with some restrictions of their own. Not only are they gutting homes and rebuilding lives after Harvey, but now folks can't even shower.

While water is definitely still the issue, first responders and military personnel are deploying truck loads of much-needed resources like food and water by land and by air, from a staging area at the corporate offices of Academy Sports and Outdoors in Katy.

Of the many organizations housed there, they all say they "ain't leaving" until the job is done.

There's a light on the other end of the tunnel folks, and with a little perseverance, we'll make it there together.