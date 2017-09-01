× Houston sports teams come together to score big for Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas

HOUSTON – After a week of historic flooding, the Houston sports community — and major leagues themselves — are all coming together to help the city get back in the game.

And the Houston Astros pulled off a blockbuster trade….reportedly with only seconds to spare.

The new-look ‘Stros welcomed former Cy Young winner– veteran pitcher Justin Verlander– from the Detroit Tigers and outfielder Cameron Maybin– picked up on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

“This is something that we feel will keep us competitive for years to come,” Astros GM Jeff Luhnow announced.

The Astros gave up three talented prospect players for Verlander, but many analysts say the team is now a favorite for a World Series run.

Even two days before the trade, the six-time All-Star was thinking about H-Town, tweeting from Detroit, “My thoughts and prayers are with Houston and the entire first responder community.”

From LA, Maybin tweeted, “Houston, I’m ready to serve you, on & off the field.” #AstrosHarvey

And Astros superstar Carlos Correra is pitching in to raise $500,000 in donations to help Houston’s Children’s Charity.

“I’m Carlos Correra, and my heart goes out to our city of Houston and those effected by Hurricane Harvey,” he related in a new video.

Speaking of stars, J.J. Watt continues to astonish everyone with his fundraising prowess.

What started as a social media post to raise about $200,000 now sits at well over $15 Million — and counting– for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston.

“This weekend, my teammates and I, we’ve got semi-trucks rolling in from out of town that we’ve filled up,” Watt revealed to CNN’S Anderson Cooper. “We’ve got about nine semi-trucks that are gonna come into town- and we have those all filled with stock supplies– water, food, clothing– everything.”

On Thursday night, all 32 NFL teams were making pledges, raising funds for Harvey relief, and showing H-Town lots of love.

Even reigning Super Bowl coach– Bill Belichick– reached out to the Bayou City.

“Just want to let ’em know we’re thinking about ’em,” Belichick told reporters in a press conference, while wearing a University of Houston cap.

And two rookies from Houston on the NBA Sacramento Kings are organizing a charity game to raise funds for the Red Cross in Houston.

“And so to see the devastation and things like that that’s going on, we felt like there was something that we needed to do,” Kings forward and Houston native Justin Jackson said.

Just goes to show…..Houston athletes aren’t just sports stars– they’re community MVPs, too!