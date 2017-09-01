Massive fire burns through 5-story building in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Firefighter are on the scene of a massive fire that is spreading through a 5-story building in Lower Manhattan, Pix11 reports.

According to the FDNY, several floors of the building at 24 Murray Street have been consumed by the fire.

The lower level of the building contains business including a pizza place and a deli. The upper levels are apartments.

The 5-alarm fire was reported just before 6:47 p.m., started on the second floor and extended to the roof.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.