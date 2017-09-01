× Target commits additional $3 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

HOUSTON — In response to Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the Gulf Coast, Target on Monday donated $500,000 to local and national disaster relief organizations to aid in immediate recovery efforts. But on Friday, the company announced it is giving an additional $3 million donation to help impacted team members and continue to aid in community relief efforts.

Target teams have been pitching in to care for their communities in a big way, from volunteering in the rescue efforts, to working around-the-clock to reopen closed stores and keep much-needed supplies on the shelves, to team members from across Texas bussing into Houston to pitch in and cover shifts.

“While Hurricane Harvey marks one of the worst natural disasters in American history, it’s also shone an incredible spotlight on the very best qualities of our communities,” says Target CEO and chairman Brian Cornell. “The stories of loss and suffering are heartbreaking, but the stories of courage, generosity and selflessness are nothing short of remarkable. This last week has once again revealed an important strength, and that’s the resilience of families all along the Gulf Coast and the compassion and support rolling in from all corners of our country.”

The additional $3 million will be provided to several different organizations that support Target team members and the community. Target has set up a disaster relief fund with non-profit partner Global Impact and will match employee donations up to $1 million. Additionally, Target is providing $100 Target gift cards to more than 10,000 Target team members in the impacted areas to help them get the supplies that they need so they can take care of themselves and their families. Finally, Target is donating an additional $500,000 to communities, including a food donation to Feeding America, additional funds to Target stores to use for local non-profit support as they see fit and additional cash and products to local organizations.

After Hurricane Harvey made landfall, Target closed more than 30 stores. While most stores have safely opened, as of Friday, three stores remain closed for the safety of teams and guests: