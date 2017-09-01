× Tribune Media Company donates $100K to Harvey Relief Fund, helps raise over $400K for Houston

HOUSTON – As Houston continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Harvey, our own CW 39 station family is doing the same.

Our parent company– Tribune Media Company– is stepping up to help the Bayou City and surrounding area get back on our feet.

The Tribune Media Company Charitable Foundation is donating $100,000 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

And all of our Tribune sister stations across the country have stepped up big time to help raise over $400,000– and counting– for the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and local Houston charities!

There are plans for more phone banks and donation drives all across the Tribune family of stations….in Milwaukee, St. Louis, Denver, Huntsville, Alabama, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Connecticut, Seattle, and Kansas City– just to name a few.

All this work and dedication is being done to help the Houston community and surrounding areas during this time of need.

As Tribune Broadcasting president Larry Wert put it, “Our hope is through our resources and reach we can help put their lives and communities back together.”

Our KIAH-TV family here in Houston is so proud to serve this community– through this historic storm and every single day…..giving you and your family the latest news and information you need.

But we’re also proud of our Tribune family from around the county….showing us all the true meaning of family…..as one nation– united.

And now……we’re all Houston Strong!