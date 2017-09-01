× Water restriction issued for section of Katy due to compromised sewer pipeline

KATY, Texas – The Harris County Municipal Utility District 81 announced a water restriction Friday for a small section of Katy after a sewer pipeline was compromised.

Officials said the line was compromised at the Cinco Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Residents who live in MUD 81 are asked to only use tap water for restroom facility purposes. Do not use the water for showers, baths, laundry or dishwashers.

The plant’s operator, Si Environmental, and engineer, BGE, Inc., are investigating the situation.

The district encompasses 921 acres south of the intersection of Mason Road and Kingsland Boulevard.

