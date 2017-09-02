Wastewater treatment plants working to repair services affected by flooding

HOUSTON — Houston Water is working to repair services after flooding impacted treatment plants, according to city officials.

Houston Water’s West District and Turkey Creek Wastewater treatment plants, which provide sanitary sewer service to zip codes 77024, 77041, 77043, 77055, 77077, 77079, 77080, and 77094 (impacted areas are highlighted on the map above) have been flooded.

Officials confirmed Houston’s drinking water is still safe, despite flooding in wastewater treatment plants.

Residents in these areas are asked to help Houston Water protect resources by not flushing or using extra water for showers, baths, laundry, dishes or toilets until further notice.

Houston Water says they are actively working to repair services.

For more information, go to www.houstonemergency.org, Facebook.com/HoustonPWE and on Twitter @HoustonPWE.

For questions and concerns, call 3-1-1.