Goya Foods donates truckload of non-perishables to Houston Food Bank to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

HOUSTON -- Goya Foods, Inc. donated a truckload of non-perishable food items to the Houston Food Bank to help with Hurricane Harvey relief.

The items were received at the Food Bank's warehouse Friday and will be distributed immediately to its coverage area in Greater Houston and surrounding communities which it serves.

Texas Senator Sylvia R. Garcia was at the announcement and thanked Goya's President Bob Unanue for the generous donation.

"We know their hearts are as big as Texas and that's a pretty big heart," Garcia said.

"When these things happen, it brings out the best of us. I'm proud of the Goya family and the community at large which has just shown the country and this nation, resilience, love and strength," Unanue said.

Houston's road to recovery will be a continuous effort over the weeks, months and even years to come, and every bit helps.

Brian Greene, President and CEO of the Houston Food Bank said the work has just begun.

"We're going to be working every day for a long time. This donation is going to make a big difference. We really appreciate all the volunteers coming by. We now have donations coming in from all across the country that will need to be worked so we could still use some help," Greene said.

