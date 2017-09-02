Up to 12,000 HISD students may be relocated due to Harvey damages

HOUSTON -- Harvey may have come and gone, but the damage feels never-ending.
Houston Independent School District is set to reopen it`s doors to students on Sept. 11.
Some schools may not be accessible, leaving 10,000-12,000 students to relocate to other campuses.
H.I.S.D. gave a tour of affected schools, including A.G. Hillard Elementary. The damage may not look imposing, but it's enough to keep students at bay.
It`s been a tough week all around for H-Town. Let's hope things return to normal and the kiddos can return to class soon.
#STAYSTRONGHOUSTON