Up to 12,000 HISD students may be relocated due to Harvey damages

Posted 5:13 PM, September 2, 2017, by , Updated at 05:14PM, September 2, 2017

HOUSTON -- Harvey may have come and gone, but the damage feels never-ending.

Houston Independent School District is set to reopen it`s doors to students on Sept. 11.

Some schools may not be accessible, leaving 10,000-12,000 students to relocate to other campuses.

H.I.S.D. gave a tour of affected schools, including A.G. Hillard Elementary. The damage may not look imposing, but it's enough to keep students at bay.

It`s been a tough week all around for H-Town. Let's hope things return to normal and the kiddos can return to class soon.

#STAYSTRONGHOUSTON

 

