× Charity drive and cocktail party to raise funds for brides affected by Hurricane Harvey!

HOUSTON — Every bride-to-be deserves the wedding of their dreams, and locals are making sure brides affected by Hurricane Harvey are getting just that!

A group of vendors, brides, and other concerned citizens want to make sure brides-to-be have an experience of a lifetime Sept. 28 with the Veil or High Water Charity Party and Wedding Raffle in downtown Houston.

Many women who have been planning, saving, and spending in preparation for their wedding day have had their plans brought to a halt due to having their dress, linens, or decor ruined by flood waters. Other factors that have prevented success in wedding planning during this time are losing employment and water damage to homes, as well as select wedding locations and venues.

The event will help raise money for United Way Houston Flood Relief Fund and Adopt-a-Bride Harvey Relief Fund at The Houston Event Venue in East Downtown.

There will be a Charity Bridal Salon set up where brides in need can go pick out and try on a dress, veil, shoes, accessories, and even pick out linens and decorations! There will also be a raffle and auction that Houston-area vendors have already contributed over 100 prizes towards.

There will be music, a photo booth to capture special memories, catering, desserts, signature cocktails, and a money dance for first responders at the event.

Studio 1919 perform for guests and offer free dance lessons in the raffle. Sigma Brewery has agreed to have a beer- tasting station as well.

And while vendors are excited to help with this amazing cause, they are calling all Houston brides to come out and enjoy the festivities!

The event will be free of charge to brides in need, and they are sure to have a great time!

If you are a vendor interested in sponsoring the event through a raffle item, a vendor wanting to offer their services on the day of the event, a bride looking to donate items, or someone who would like to nominate a recipient of donated goods, please click here to sign up!