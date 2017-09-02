No shortage of supplies to help victims of Harvey rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The White House made an estimate that roughly 100,000 homes were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Where the water has receded, families are already heading out to find what they need to restore, but with so many people in need, some fear there's not enough supplies now, let alone for communities that still have standing water.

National chains are ready.

Lowes still has one store still closed at Beechnut in southwest Houston. They hope to have it open in a couple of weeks, but the rest of their Houston locations are open. They've sent 900 truckloads of critically needed supplies to impacted areas, and support staff to start relieving their impacted employees.

“Our command center has taken care of all the freight. They’re coming in, I’m getting trucks non-stop and my team is available to get them all loaded and create spaces for them in the store to help the community come in and get those products,” explains Gulfgate location manager Trinidad Rodriguez.

Home Depot has all of their Houston area locations open, with 700 truckloads of supplies en route or arrived. They also point out the Home Depot Foundation committed $1 million dollars to Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.

Among locally-based stores, Bering's hardware is open, and items are moving quickly.

“We actually ordered items we typically don’t store; generators and large gas cans, things that we know people are going to need,” said Tony Bolding with Bering’s.

They're also offering a 20% discount on Harvey recovery items.

“We’re doing our best to price everything to not make money on what’s coming in. We’re trying to cover just our costs of what’s come in and what it’s going to cost to get it back out into the hands of our customers in the community that need it,” he said.

And as folks start to refurnish their homes, Texas Mattress Makers rolled their production hours into overdrive.

“If we need to work six days a week, seven days a week, whatever we need to do to accomplish our goal -- which is to supply the folks of Houston and the surrounding areas by the way -- we will do,” said business owner Youval Meicler.

And they're going to work with everyone on cost.

"In a matter of their needs and their budgets, and if we can meet those budgets and give them a better quality of a mattress we will do that all day long. How long will this last? As long as this disaster lasts,” he said.

This is information for people who can access their home now, but know that if you can't, these items are being replenished sometimes nightly. You will have what you need to rebuild, and rebuild you will.