Solid Waste Management Department: Procedures for debris collection

HOUSTON — The city’s Solid Waste Management Department is asking residents to follow certain procedures for debris pick-up.

Officials asked residents to remove all parked vehicles from the streets when debris crews are working neighborhoods impacted by the hurricane.

Additionally, debris should be placed close to the side of the road away from mailboxes, trees, meters, fire hydrants and other structures.

Due to safety concerns, the department is asking people not to place debris in the roadway.

For more information about the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department and its services, go to www.houstonsolidwaste.org, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/houstonsolidwaste, follow their Twitter page @houstontrash, or call 3-1-1, the City of Houston’s Customer Service Hotline.