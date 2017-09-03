× Arkema’s Crosby plant to ignite remaining containers

CROSBY, Texas — After a large fire broke out at the Arkema plant in Crosby Friday, the company has decided to ignite the remaining containers before they explode themselves.

As of today, multiple trailers of organic peroxide caught on fire after refrigeration units were compromised by flood waters.

In a statement released Sunday, Arkema said “In a proactive approach, to minimize the impacts to the community by the Arkema Inc. incident, a decision was made by Arkema Inc. in coordination with unified command to take proactive measures to initiate ignition of the remaining trailers through controlled means. These measures do not pose any additional risk to the community.”

The company said a 1.5 mile evacuation zone is still in place, until further notice.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality released a statement saying the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department and the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office will perform a controlled burn of the material.

First responders are outside of the evacuation zone, but they will remain close for quick response to ensure safety of communities surrounding the plant.

People near the area are advised to limit outdoor exposure by staying inside with doors and windows closed while the air conditioner is on, if possible.