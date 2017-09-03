Astros make a winning return to Houston, post Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Astros made a winning return to Houston, beating the Mets 12-8 in the first game of their doubleheader. It was the first game the Astros played at Minute Maid Park since Hurricane Harvey.

Mayor Sylvester Turner threw out the first pitch.

"A few days ago, people counted the city of Houston out," Turner said. "Well, no better symbol than the Astros, that's why we're playing today."

Astros owner Jim Crane has donated $4 million to recovery efforts and the team is raising money at YouCaring.com/AstrosHarvey. The Astros are also collecting funds for the victims of Hurricane Harvey by committing the proceeds from the Share2Care 50/50 raffle for the remainder of the season to the American Red Cross.