FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- Friendswood resident and business owner Jud Johnson wasn't in Houston during Hurricane Harvey.

Johnson was stuck on a cruise ship for 14 days because of the storm. Unable to efficiently communicate with the outside world, Johnson had to rely on the news for updates as to what was happening in his area.

He returned home on Saturday and invited Newsfix to tour the home to see first hand the damage and wreckage Harvey left behind.