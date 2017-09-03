HISD Board of Education committee members service families affected by Harvey

HOUSTON — Houston Independent School District is set to reopen it`s doors to students in about a week, but in the meantime, faculty and board members are doing what they can right now to help families who have suffered losses because of Harvey.

Thanks to Senator Karen Clark Peterson of Louisiana, Board of Education President Wanda Adams and Board Secretary Rhonda Skillern-Jones went into Hilliard’s surrounding neighborhoods to hand out gift cards to families who were affected by the hurricane after a tour of A.G. Hilliard Elementary this morning.

Adams also picked up boxes full of meals from the HISD meal site at Almeda Elementary to take to the families in the Westbury community who were unable to get to a feeding site.

With the help of volunteers from Westbury High School and the Westbury Civic Club, Adams delivered over a thousand meals to families.

Shout out to school districts that have gone above and beyond the call of duty during this time!